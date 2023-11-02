BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 91,473 Shares

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 91,473 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 13.03 per share, with a total value of 1,191,893.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,567,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately 150,726,883.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 201,054 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 13.27 per share, with a total value of 2,667,986.58.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,660 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 13.50 per share, with a total value of 359,910.00.

BMEZ opened at 13.18 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12-month low of 12.93 and a 12-month high of 17.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of 15.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMEZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 448.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 68,452 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

