Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.61.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of BE opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.85.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 52.24% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $47,286.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,210.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 230.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.