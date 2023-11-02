Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives $22.61 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on BE. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $47,286.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 230.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BE stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.85. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 52.24%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

