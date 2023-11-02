BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.04 and last traded at $49.04. Approximately 1,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.01.

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.10.

Get BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKUI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $573,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000.

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (BKUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of investment-grade, USD-denominated fixed income securities with an ultra-short effective duration. The fund aims for high income and low volatility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.