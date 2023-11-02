Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northcoast Research

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $217.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock. Northcoast Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

Get Boeing alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $189.39 on Tuesday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $141.54 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.15. The company has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boeing will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Boeing by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.