Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 386.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 451.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,273,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,523,885. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 61,215 shares of company stock valued at $209,342. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Brightcove Stock Performance

BCOV stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.85 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove Profile

(Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

