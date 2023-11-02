Brokers Issue Forecasts for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein expects that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $22.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $934.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.92% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The firm had revenue of $43.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 21,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $259,307.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $37,304.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,553.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 21,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $259,307.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,942.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,598 shares of company stock worth $369,730 in the last three months. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

