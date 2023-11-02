Brokers Issue Forecasts for Marine Products Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) – DA Davidson cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Marine Products in a research report issued on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marine Products’ current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Marine Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Marine Products Price Performance

Shares of Marine Products stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.18. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $17.81.

Marine Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Products

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPX. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Marine Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,051,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products during the 4th quarter worth $636,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 2,393.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 46,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products during the 2nd quarter worth $527,000. 13.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Further Reading

