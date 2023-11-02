Brokers Offer Predictions for ATS Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ATS)

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) – Raymond James decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ATS in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for ATS’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of ATS in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

ATS Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ATS opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ATS has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.82.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $561.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.03 million. ATS had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATS. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATS in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATS in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATS in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of ATS in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ATS in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Featured Stories

