Burton M. Goldfield Sells 2,786 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $300,581.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,417,146.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TNET opened at $101.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.84. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $121.60.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 61.53%. Analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TriNet Group

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.