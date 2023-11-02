Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,071,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,480,000 after purchasing an additional 569,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 662,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 36,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 41,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Business First Bancshares

In other news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.43 per share, for a total transaction of $30,645.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 259,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,449.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Business First Bancshares news, EVP Jesse Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $62,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,232.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.43 per share, with a total value of $30,645.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 259,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,449.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Business First Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.85. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $24.46.

Business First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Featured Articles

