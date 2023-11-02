Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Stock Position Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CADE. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth $108,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 35.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CADE opened at $21.42 on Thursday. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

