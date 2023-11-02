Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,402 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.4% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,810,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $346.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The company has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.34.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

