Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of CWB opened at C$27.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.02. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$22.72 and a 1 year high of C$29.39.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 1st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$283.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.30 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7135135 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

