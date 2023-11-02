Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL) Shares Down 0.1%

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82. 359,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,335% from the average session volume of 14,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Canna-Global Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75.

Get Canna-Global Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canna-Global Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 85,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 137,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 37,982 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition by 1,466.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 142,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Featured Articles

