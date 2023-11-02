Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $166.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 47.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SRPT. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.15.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.22% and a negative net margin of 90.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -9.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 34,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 213,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,645,085.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 34,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 213,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,645,085.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220,771 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,933,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,340,000 after acquiring an additional 379,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,601,000 after acquiring an additional 518,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,161,000 after acquiring an additional 139,756 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,963,000 after acquiring an additional 126,112 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

