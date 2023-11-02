Capital One Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ChampionX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 30th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ChampionX’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ChampionX’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $431,055.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,753,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $695,878.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 317,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,765,684.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $431,055.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,753,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

