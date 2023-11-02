Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 926,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the previous session’s volume of 306,935 shares.The stock last traded at $21.54 and had previously closed at $21.64.

The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $42.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 119.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSWC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden Green Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.1% during the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 122,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 4.0% in the third quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 85,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 25,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 30,039 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $854.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

