Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.65.

A number of analysts recently commented on CS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.20 to C$8.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

CS stock opened at C$4.69 on Thursday. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$3.20 and a 52 week high of C$7.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.40.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of C$448.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$392.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.6781609 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

