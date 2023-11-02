Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Trading Down 1.6%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.61. 6,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 16,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Carbon Streaming Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

