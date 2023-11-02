CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.82% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

CarParts.com stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $167.92 million, a P/E ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CarParts.com has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $7.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $176.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.00 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, analysts expect that CarParts.com will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,719 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 977,395 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,692,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 874,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 778,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

