Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $485.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.91 million. On average, analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TAST stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $316.07 million, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAST has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrols Restaurant Group

In other news, VP Richard G. Cross sold 5,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 277,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,883.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 462.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,207,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,165,000 after buying an additional 2,637,485 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 359.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 498,266 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 287.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 495,096 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 121.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 376,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

