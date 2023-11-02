Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,250,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,958,000 after purchasing an additional 25,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 546,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,475,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,583,000 after purchasing an additional 40,009 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,582,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,924,000 after purchasing an additional 26,772 shares during the period.

CLDX has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $23.57 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.15% and a negative net margin of 3,475.70%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

