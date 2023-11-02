Cepton (CPTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Cepton to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Cepton had a negative net margin of 804.94% and a negative return on equity of 783.92%. The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. On average, analysts expect Cepton to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cepton Stock Performance
CPTN stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. Cepton has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $54.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cepton
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPTN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cepton by 390.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 121,653 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.
About Cepton
Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.
