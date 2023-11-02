Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CERT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair lowered Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Certara has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.04 million. Certara had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 5.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Certara news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $747,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Certara by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Certara by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Certara by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Certara by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Certara by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

