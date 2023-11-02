CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. 1,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 27,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.97.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VIII alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFFE. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 43,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $1,009,000. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies operating in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.