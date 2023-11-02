Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.78. 604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 102,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Chain Bridge I Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57.

Get Chain Bridge I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chain Bridge I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRG. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Chain Bridge I during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chain Bridge I during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Chain Bridge I during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Chain Bridge I in the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Chain Bridge I by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chain Bridge I

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chain Bridge I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chain Bridge I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.