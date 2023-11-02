Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Lowered to $10.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

CHGG has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chegg in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. Chegg has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $864.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.19 million. Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.01%. Equities analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 500.0% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

