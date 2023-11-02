Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Lowered to $10.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Chegg from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chegg from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chegg from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Chegg has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.91 million, a P/E ratio of -31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $182.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 144.8% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305,250 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 42.0% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,304,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,683,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 81.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

