Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.56.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.00. Chemours has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 7.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 4.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

