Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.96% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHWY. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chewy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chewy from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

CHWY opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.36. Chewy has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Research analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chewy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 112,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chewy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

