Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.
Several research firms have recently commented on CSSE. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance
CSSE stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. The company has a market cap of $10.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.37. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.13. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 254.17%. The firm had revenue of $79.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- First Solar, an affordable, high-quality green investment
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 5 Dow stocks to track during the market correction
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Lean on these stocks during GDP expansion
Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.