Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSSE. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 112.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 88,775 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,370,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 176,851 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 35,759.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 173,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

CSSE stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. The company has a market cap of $10.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.37. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.13. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 254.17%. The firm had revenue of $79.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

