CI Financial (CIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of C$776.08 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

CI Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CIX opened at C$12.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.39. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$12.01 and a 52 week high of C$18.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.06.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director David P. Miller purchased 5,000 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,500.00. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CI Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in CI Financial by 28.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CI Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. 16.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.86.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also

