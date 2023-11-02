ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 14,764 Shares

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.08 per share, for a total transaction of $503,157.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,807,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,615,481.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 44,184 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,519,929.60.
- On Wednesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,113 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.03 per share, for a total transaction of $494,378.39.
- On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,772 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,067,172.96.
- On Thursday, August 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,975 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $183,726.75.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Up 1.9 %
NYSE CEM opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.74. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $38.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
- What is a SEC Filing?
- First Solar, an affordable, high-quality green investment
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 5 Dow stocks to track during the market correction
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Lean on these stocks during GDP expansion
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.