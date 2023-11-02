ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 14,764 Shares

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.08 per share, for a total transaction of $503,157.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,807,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,615,481.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 44,184 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,519,929.60.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,113 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.03 per share, for a total transaction of $494,378.39.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,772 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,067,172.96.

On Thursday, August 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,975 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $183,726.75.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE CEM opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.74. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $38.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 7,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 440.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

