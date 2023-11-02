Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Clearwater Paper from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

NYSE:CLW opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $576.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.09. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $220,573.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,558.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 44,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 12.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 251,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

