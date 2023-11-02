Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) PT Raised to $21.50 at Morgan Stanley

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CLF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,107,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,282,000 after acquiring an additional 820,957 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 150,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,054 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.7% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 53,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.2% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 843,163 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 303,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

