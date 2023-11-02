Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.97

Shares of Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$51.97 and traded as low as C$46.49. Cogeco shares last traded at C$46.86, with a volume of 20,575 shares.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on Cogeco from C$64.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$48.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$656.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.71.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

