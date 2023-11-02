Cogent Communications (CCOI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 161.48%. On average, analysts expect Cogent Communications to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of CCOI opened at $64.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $75.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCOI. TD Cowen upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $37,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,782.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total transaction of $45,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $37,867.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,314 shares of company stock worth $6,409,000 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

