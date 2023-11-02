Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Stake Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after buying an additional 104,507 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 451.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 793,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after buying an additional 649,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 735,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,236,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 381,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIAL opened at $16.64 on Thursday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $18.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Profile

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

