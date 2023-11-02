CommScope (COMM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. On average, analysts expect CommScope to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COMM opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. CommScope has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $13.35.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 696,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,311. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,125,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,759,064.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 696,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,311. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 57,400 shares of company stock valued at $204,710 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CommScope by 124.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CommScope by 65.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on COMM shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.10 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CommScope from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CommScope in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

