ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 73.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $642.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.21.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Thompson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,212.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $983,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,196.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Thompson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,212.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

