Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Stake Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCSI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $104,765,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,952,000 after purchasing an additional 769,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $38,562,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $28,250,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCSI stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $408.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $92.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.35 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCSI. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

