Cormark Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on OR. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$22.00 target price on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.50.
Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of TSE OR opened at C$16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.30. The firm has a market cap of C$3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$13.70 and a 1 year high of C$24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of C$60.50 million for the quarter.
Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
