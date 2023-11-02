Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corus Entertainment in a report released on Monday, October 30th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Corus Entertainment’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$338.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$331.60 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Corus Entertainment from an “underperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

View Our Latest Report on CJR

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$6.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.