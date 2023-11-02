Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Shares Down 0.6%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.09 and last traded at $11.23. 2,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 8,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,400,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 329,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 79,196 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Meteora Capital LLC increased its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 296,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 205,073 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 65,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.