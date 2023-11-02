Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,160 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 54.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 34.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cryoport by 308.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cryoport by 276.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport Price Performance

Cryoport stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $465.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 13.82 and a current ratio of 14.54.

Insider Activity at Cryoport

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerrell Shelton sold 26,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $383,506.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,690.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities cut shares of Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Cryoport from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Cryoport from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cryoport

About Cryoport

(Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.