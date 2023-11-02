CS Disco (LAW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 55.07%. On average, analysts expect CS Disco to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CS Disco Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $5.53 on Thursday. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61.

Insider Transactions at CS Disco

Institutional Trading of CS Disco

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 4,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $38,388.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 687,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Smith sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $36,814.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,001.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 4,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $38,388.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 687,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the first quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on CS Disco from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CS Disco from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.41.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

