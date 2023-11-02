CVRx, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($1.81) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:CVRX)

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for CVRx in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor forecasts that the company will earn ($1.81) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CVRx’s current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share.

Get CVRx alerts:

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 121.06%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVRX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CVRx from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on CVRx from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVRx

CVRx Price Performance

Shares of CVRx stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.82. CVRx has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in CVRx in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CVRx by 3,992.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

About CVRx

(Get Free Report)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.