Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Shares Down 11.7%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Free Report) traded down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 5,950,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 978% from the average session volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Cybin Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $84.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

