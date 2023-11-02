DA Davidson Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) – DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Lakeland Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $735.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $131.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,789,000 after purchasing an additional 155,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after acquiring an additional 751,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,486,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,223,000 after acquiring an additional 387,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after acquiring an additional 402,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,472.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,442,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,662 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,437.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

